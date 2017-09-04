The queen's riddle

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

During his visit to London, President Obama asked Queen Elizabeth a question.

“Your Majesty, how do you run such an efficient government? Are there any tips you can give me?”

“Well,” said the queen, “The most important thing is to surround yourself with intelligent people.”

Obama frowned and then asked, “But how do I know if the people around me are really intelligent?”

“Oh, that’s easy,” she answered. “You just ask them to answer an intelligent riddle. Watch”

The queen pushed a button on her intercom. “Please send the prime minister in here, would you?”

David Cameron walked into the room and said, “Yes, Your Majesty?”

The queen smiled and said, “Answer me this please David. Your mother and father have a child. It is not your brother and it is not your sister. Who is it?”

Without pausing for a moment, Cameron answered, “That would be me.”

“Yes! Very good.” said the queen.

Obama went back home to ask Joe Biden the same question.

“Joe, answer this for me … Your mother and your father have a child. It’s not your brother and it’s not your sister. Who is it?”

“I’m not sure,” said Biden. “Let me get back to you on that one.”

He went to his advisors and asked everyone, but none could give him an answer.

Frustrated, Biden went to workout in the congressional gym and saw Paul Ryan there.

Biden went up to Ryan and asked, “Hey Paul, see if you can answer this question.”

“Shoot Joe.”

“Your mother and father have a child and it’s not your brother or your sister. Who is it?”

Paul Ryan answered, “That’s easy, it’s me!”

Biden smiled and said, “Good answer, Paul!”

Biden then went back to speak with President Obama. “Say, I did some research, and I have the answer to that riddle … It’s Paul Ryan!”

Obama got up, stomped over to Biden, and angrily yelled into his face.

“No! You idiot! It’s David Cameron!”

