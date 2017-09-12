Are there white racists in America?

Sure.

Are white supremacists despicable?

Sure.

But are these, thankfully, politically irrelevant malefactors being used by the left to smear, intimidate, harass and malign Americans who don’t have a racist bone in their body – inciting these leftists’ gullible followers into acts of violence?

Absolutely.

The champion of this guilt-by-association, or even guilt-by-non-association, tactic is, of course, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has no connection with the south, doesn’t fight poverty, but raises tons of money – hundreds of millions – by falsely labeling people (like Dr. Ben Carson and me), organizations, (like the Family Research Council and WND) and even local public schools as “haters,” in the case of the latter, because of nothing more than bearing the names of Confederate historical figures.

The SPLC is the biggest, boldest, richest and most vulgar “hate group” in America today.

It has created what I call “the white nationalist conspiracy spin cycle,” in which it uses its connections in media and its phony position as an authority on “hate groups” to weave a web of deceit, lies and defamation of people and organizations it links to racists with the most tenuous of connections.

Here’s an example of how this happened just last week.

A blog called “Peacock Panache” posted a diatribe called “The Trump Administration: A Confederacy of Dunces,” by Sheila Kennedy. It sought to discredit executive branch officials through a tactic the left used to detest – “guilt by association.” When liberals and leftists were linked in the past to Communists and socialists, they doth protest such connections as “McCarthyite” smears.

But the left has fully embraced the tactic and raised it to an art form.

What caught my eye about this particular piece was the attempted smear of John Kenneth Bush, Trump’s nominee for the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. One of his grave offenses was that his wife purportedly called slavery and abortion two of America’s greatest tragedies. I don’t know if the accusation is true or not, but … what’s wrong with that? Bush’s second offense, according to the post, was: “He consistently cited WorldNetDaily, an extremist publication known for peddling conspiracy theories and white nationalism, including the lie that Obama was not born in the United States.”

Meet the SPLC’s “white nationalist conspiracy spin cycle.”

Since I, as the founder of WND, openly detest white supremacy and all forms of racism, this lie struck a nerve. So, I dashed off a demand for retraction and public apology from Tim Peacock, the managing editor of Peacock Panache.

I explained that WND has never and would never promote “white nationalism” and that his blog’s claim is an outrageous and actionable lie – and clearly defamatory.

But, of course, the little Peacock knows better than me, my friends, my family members, my employees about my reputation and integrity as a Christian who believes all people are created in the image of God.

And how does he know better?

His authority is the SPLC, which sees me and WND as instruments of hatred and evil personified.

He also cites the objective folks at Media Matters to prove WND is a tool of white supremacists.

It’s a blood libel, but not beneath political activists who, without a shred of decency or humanity, don’t mind putting targets on the backs of people just because they have differences of opinion.

Do you see how the “white nationalist conspiracy spin cycle” works?

The SPLC labels you a hater. Then, Media Matters piles on. Then CNN and Google cite the SPLC as an authority. Next thing you know, some monster has a gun to your head, looking for retribution.

It’s happened twice already – once in the attack on the Family Research Council and, again, in the congressional shooting attack in which Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely wounded. Both shooters said they were inspired by SPLC reports.

At what point does SPLC bear moral, financial and legal responsibility for such acts of defamation and terrorism?

Get Joseph Farah’s latest book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age,” and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God’s Kingdom

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact [email protected].