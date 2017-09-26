There's another wall being built, and it's almost complete

Why we prep

Here’s another reason why you – and your friends and family – should prep:

This past weekend, players from at least 25 National Football League teams refused to stand for the national anthem and the American flag during this last weekend’s regular season games.

While the ultimate purpose of any real sport is to arrive at victory or defeat, the biggest loser of this last weekend was the NFL franchise. Attendance is down and so is TV viewership.

Some wonks suggest there are other reasons than player temper tantrums for the decrease in interest, but I imagine we’ll see if they’re right next weekend. My guess is the trend will continue, and this has got to be giving the NFL kittens. Professional sports is financed on advertising dollars, and the less butts in the seats (both at the game and at home), the less money advertisers are willing to throw at the League. I believe most team owners probably really love the game, but a lot of those folks are also businessmen. And when black becomes serious red, the resulting bottom line will certainly cut into those owners’ pleasure.

So far the refusnik players are probably feeling righteously good, despite insulting their fan base. They can demonstrate their solidarity with the oppressed and still afford a private jet flight home. The average NFL salary is roughly $2 million a year, and even a first year lower-round rookie will walk on the field pulling down an average yearly salary of $365,000.

But those good times will come to an end if enough flag-loving Americaphiles decide to go fishing instead of supporting their teams.

You know, I’ve been a working man for over 40 years, and I’d have to be paid $50,000 annually for each of those years combined to reach the annual salary of an average NFL player. And if you figure that the average player has three to seven productive years (depending on the source, the player’s union or the League) … well, I’ll never earn that much.

But I don’t begrudge those players their income. If they’re valuable enough to their franchise to demand those millions, I say more power to them. But I always turn my back on hypocrites – and so far these players seem to think they can have their cake and eat it too. Those who are taking the knee aren’t standing up, they’re bowing their heads in submission to political correctness. But snowflakes – the only ones who might approve of this kind of disrespect – don’t watch football and they don’t buy from football’s advertisers.

One guy who’s really showing courage is Alejandro Villanueva, a Steelers player who left the other cowards on his team hiding in the locker room and walked out on the field alone to place his hand over his heart and sing the national anthem. Pray for him in the future, because as sure as the sun rises, the social justice warriors will be after his blood (and his job).

Another recent sign of the times in this week’s news are the attacks on two college professors who penned an op-ed arguing that “… returning to the American cultural values of the 1950’s – thrift, gratitude, temperance, continence, among others – would ‘significantly reduce society’s pathologies.'”

There are others. So many others. If you’re a regular reader of non-progressive websites, you’ve seen plenty – from bakers and cake-makers and photographers – ruined for refusing to compromise their moral values, up to and including canceling “Free Speech” week on the Berkeley campus because free-speech can be, you know, icky.

The NFL could have slammed the door on this with Kaepernick. They could have benched him. They could have explained to him (and his agent) his contractual obligations against bringing ill-repute on the 49ers and the League. But they didn’t, because the social justice movement scared them. They chickened out. They’re still running scared. And it will cost them dearly.

All the political talk is about Trump’s wall. Well there’s another wall being built, and it’s almost complete. It’s the philosophical wall between those who believe government can be a fearful master, and those who want to be that master. The red and blue state-of-mind separation. You’d better decide which side of that wall you’ll be on soon. All it will take is a real or contrived event to empty the shelves of food, to restrict your right to travel, and to limit your news to “acceptable” channels of communication. Then those who desire mastery will be at your door, offering you sustenance for submission. And if you’re not ready, you’ll submit.

And that’s one of the reasons we prep.