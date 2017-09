(Politico Europe) U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday raised the terror threat level as security services hunted for the bomber who left dozens injured in London on a busy subway train.

The threat level was raised from severe to critical, which means further attacks are likely.

Twenty-nine people were injured when a homemade bomb partially exploded on a subway train at Parsons Green station in West London. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.