This day in WND history: A black life that never mattered to Obama

A black life that never mattered to Obama

Sept. 18, 2016: On Oct. 3, 2013, a 34-year-old unarmed black mother, Miriam Carey, was shot dead by U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C.

But there were no cries of racism from the civil-rights community.

There were no brash denunciations of the police from the likes of Al Sharpton or Jesse Jackson.

There were no protesters marching in the streets.

The national media reported the story and then moved on within about 24 hours.

However, Garth Kant, then WND’s Washington bureau chief, did not move on.

He spent months digging into the story and eventually discovered it had been widely mischaracterized in the media. He laid out all his findings in the book “Capitol Crime: Washington’s Cover-up of the Killing of Miriam Carey.”

“Remember how they called for civil-rights violation investigations in Ferguson and with Trayvon [Martin]?” Kant asked host Susan Knowles on an episode of “Stand for Truth Radio.” “In Ferguson they sent, what was it, 500 FBI investigators and launched their own federal investigation. Of course it came up with nothing, and the only thing they could say was, well, there’s still troubles in the department; that’s why it needs their help of federal guidelines and they need to reform their department, even though the officer did nothing wrong.

“In the case of Miriam Carey, [Eric] Sanders, the [Carey family] lawyer, has tried on more than one occasion to first get Eric Holder and then Loretta Lynch to look into this for possible civil-rights violations, and he has never gotten a word back from them.”

Nor did the ACLU show much interest in standing up for Carey’s civil liberties. Kant said no one from the organization was available to comment on the Carey case when he called them.

The unfortunate thing is Kant’s reporting has revealed Miriam Carey was less deserving of her fate than higher-profile black victims such as Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, yet she garnered less national sympathy than they did.

The unfortunate thing is Kant's reporting has revealed Miriam Carey was less deserving of her fate than higher-profile black victims such as Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, yet she garnered less national sympathy than they did.

Hers was the black life that didn't matter.

Kant became involved in the case because he happened to be working near the scene of Miriam Carey’s fateful confrontation that day. He was sitting in the cafeteria of the Third District federal courthouse finishing up a story when, all of a sudden, “it seemed like every police car in the world just streamed by in front of the window and then headed up Constitution [Ave.], so it was obvious there was something major going on,” he told Knowles.

A quick Internet search told Kant there had been shots fired on Capitol Hill. So he packed up his things and headed outside, walking about two blocks to reach the police line, where a crowd was already gathering. He saw a mangled police cruiser sitting in the road. However, none of the officers on the scene had any information on what had happened.

Kant managed to find two witnesses who said they had seen police chase a black car around Garfield Circle, which is directly in front of the U.S. Capitol, before the car headed up Constitution Ave.

After a couple hours, police held a press conference near the scene of the crash and offered more information.

“When the police came out, they told us that somebody had tried to breach security at the White House, that they had rammed the barricade, that they weren’t sure yet, but they think shots might have been fired at the White House, the suspect fled, led cops on a high-speed chase,” Kant relayed. “None of that turned out to be true, but that was the story that everybody reported that day.”

Parents kidnap daughter to force abortion on her

Sept. 18, 2006: The parents of a pregnant 19-year-old were arrested after the young woman told police they kidnapped, tied and gagged her, and they were taking her to New York for a forced abortion.

Authorities in Maine said federal investigators were likely to get involved in the case since it allegedly involved kidnapping someone to take them across a state line. According to a report in the Manchester Union-Leader, arrested were Nicholas Kampf, 54, and Lola Kampf, 53.

They were arrested by Salem, New Hampshire, police after a 9-1-1 call came in to police from the couple’s daughter, Katelyn, when she reported she had been kidnapped.

Police said Katelyn had convinced her parents to untie her and allow her to use a restroom at a shopping plaza, and she escaped, using her cell phone to call for help.

Katelyn was found by officers behind the shopping plaza, and her parents were arrested while driving around the parking lot, apparently looking for her. Police said they found duct tape, a .22-caliber rifle and rope in the couple’s vehicle.

