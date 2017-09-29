This day in WND history: Al-Qaida builds 15-ship mystery navy

Al-Qaida builds 15-ship mystery navy

Sept. 29, 2003: Among all the thousands of cargo ships and superfreighters plying the seas, with their millions of containers filled with the goods fueling the growth of globalization, was a small “navy” of at least 15 ships purchased by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network, reported Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Lloyds of London reportedly helped Britain’s MI6 and the U.S. CIA trace the sales made through a Greek shipping agent then suspected of having direct contacts with bin Laden, the online intelligence newsletter reported.

The ships flew the flags of Yemen and Somalia – where they were registered – and were capable of carrying cargoes of lethal chemicals, a “dirty bomb” or even a nuclear weapon, according to G2 Bulletin’s sources. British and U.S. officials worried that one or more of these ships could hit civilian ports on a suicide mission.

G2 Bulletin sources said other potential targets of the al-Qaida armada, besides civilian ports, included oil rigs. Another threat was the ramming of a cruise liner.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!