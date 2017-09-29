This day in WND history: Al-Qaida builds 15-ship mystery navy

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF WND
Al-Qaida builds 15-ship mystery navy
Sept. 29, 2003: Among all the thousands of cargo ships and superfreighters plying the seas, with their millions of containers filled with the goods fueling the growth of globalization, was a small “navy” of at least 15 ships purchased by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network, reported Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.
Lloyds of London reportedly helped Britain’s MI6 and the U.S. CIA trace the sales made through a Greek shipping agent then suspected of having direct contacts with bin Laden, the online intelligence newsletter reported.
The ships flew the flags of Yemen and Somalia – where they were registered – and were capable of carrying cargoes of lethal chemicals, a “dirty bomb” or even a nuclear weapon, according to G2 Bulletin’s sources. British and U.S. officials worried that one or more of these ships could hit civilian ports on a suicide mission.
G2 Bulletin sources said other potential targets of the al-Qaida armada, besides civilian ports, included oil rigs. Another threat was the ramming of a cruise liner.
