This day in WND history: Amazon accused of aiding molesters

Amazon accused of aiding molesters

Sept. 26, 2002: Amazon.com was accused by a nonprofit legal group of “contributing to the potential rape and molestation of children.”

The online retailer’s sale and promotion of the book “Understanding Loved Boys and Boylovers,” was called an unfair and unethical business practice, according to a letter sent to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos by the U.S. Justice Foundation.

The USJF was given Amazon 30 days to pull the book or face “protracted litigation.”

The introduction to the book, released in 2000 by SafeHaven Foundation Press, says men who become involved in sexual relationships with boys “are sincere, concerned, loving human beings who simply have – and were probably born with – a sexual orientation that is neither understood nor accepted by most others.”

SafeHaven Foundation Press’ purpose, according its website, was to “publish, distribute, and retail non-fiction works on the subjects of boylove, loved boys, and boylovers.”

The book’s introduction credits the Internet for bringing into “public awareness” a topic that has been “disparaged and forcibly silenced.”

After a flood of customers complained, Amazon apparently removed the controversial book from its offerings.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!