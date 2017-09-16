This day in WND history: 'Angel' in beams of light at 9/11 memorial

‘Angel’ in beams of light at World Trade Center 9/11 memorial

Sept. 16, 2016: A startling image emerged from the 2016 memorial light display in New York City commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on America by Islamic terrorists: an image that was described as an angel.

“I did a double-take not knowing really what it was, but as I zoomed in it almost looked like a vision of the Lord with his arms crossed,” photographer Rich McCormack told a New Jersey station. “I got very emotional, and I got tears in my eyes.”

He posted his images on social media.

Yvette Cid, who lost two sons in the 9/11 terror attacks, told him: “Rich, I know you don’t Photoshop. That’s an awesome pic. Wow, I lost my two boys, and I believe this is a sign to all that have lost a loved one.”

Here’s a zoomed-in view:

And another even closer:

The images were set to music online:

Helena Padget added, “The Lord is with us and this is just another reminder. It’s beautiful.”

Was Bush really what he said he was?

Sept. 16, 1999: There may be some Republicans who wish they had read this WND story back in 1999.

Conservative activists in Texas were saying then-Gov. George W. Bush – the front-running candidate for the 2000 Republican presidential nomination and future U.S. president – was masquerading as a leader for a smaller, more limited role for government in Americans’ lives.

According to Texas Eagle Forum, Bush’s state legislative priorities showed him to be anything but a political conservative.

The group blasted Bush for enlarging Texas government by “nearly 38 percent,” increasing entitlements to public schools, supporting bilingual education and federalizing education while calling it “local control.”

He also had not spoken out against a small Texas border town’s decision to adopt a “Spanish-only” policy for official government functions and instructed city officials not to talk to the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

But a spokesman for Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign told WND the governor, when he became president, would “implement the core conservative principles of smaller government.”

