This day in WND history: AP silent after reporter caught in 'fake news' scandal

AP silent after reporter caught in ‘fake news’ scandal

Sept. 7, 2004: After falsely reporting that a crowd President Bush was speaking to booed after he wished President Clinton a speedy recovery from heart surgery, the Associated Press refused to identify the reporter who filed the story or say what punishment he or she might face.

The original report stated: “A crowd at a Bush rally in West Allis, Wis., booed when President Bush offered ex-President Clinton best wishes for a speedy recovery from coronary bypass surgery scheduled for next week. … Bush did nothing to stop them.”

Fortunately, a Milwaukee radio station had broadcast the event live and quickly debunked the story.

A WTMJ producer said, “We carried the President’s speech live, which included the applause for his best wishes for Clinton’s recovery. There was no booing and we had a large number of calls deploring what AP reported.”

A day later, AP issued a correction, but refused to identify the reporter. “The Associated Press does not comment on personnel issues,” was the only response.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!