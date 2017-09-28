This day in WND history: Archaeologists say 2,700-year-old toilet confirms Scripture

Archaeologists say 2,700-year-old toilet confirms scripture

Sept. 28, 2016: The Apostle Paul wrote, “God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise.”

That being the case, what better evidence of the Bible’s historical dependability than a 2,700-year-old toilet?

Archaeologists in Israel have announced the discovery of an ancient commode unearthed during excavation of the First Temple-era gate complex of the city of Lachish in the Judean foothills that they said confirms the Bible.

The excavation completed work begun decades ago by British archaeologists. The Lachish city gate – the largest known in ancient Israel (80 feet by 80 feet), which is now completely exposed and preserved to a height of 13 feet – consisted of six chambers, three on either side, and the city’s main street that passed between them.

Boys told no standing to urinate

Sept. 28, 2006: A Norwegian school was blasted for “fiddling with God’s work” by the chief of one of the nation’s political parties after boys were told they would no longer be allowed to stand while urinating.

“When boys are not allowed to pee in the natural way, the way boys have done for generations, it is meddling with God’s work,” said Vidar Kleppe, the chief of the Democrats Party.

“It is a human right not to have to sit down like a girl,” he said.

The principal told reporters the restrooms are used by both boys and girls, and the young boys are not “good enough at aiming” to have “a pleasant toilet.”

