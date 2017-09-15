This day in WND history: Black pastors announce march for the unborn

Black pastors announce march for the unborn

Sept. 15, 1999: A group of black pastors in New Jersey announced plans for the Say So March – a march from Newark, New Jersey, to Washington, D.C., on behalf of the 1,452 black children aborted each day in the United States.

Leaders hoped to have 1,452 African-Americans participate in the march on each of the three days needed to cover the distance.

“We really hope to inspire people to love the children,” said Johnny Hunter, a pastor and the national director for Life Education and Resource Network. “There’s one simple message in this march: ‘If you love the children, say so.'”

“This march is a civil rights march,” said spokesman Damon Owens. “We’re organizing this march to tell our black brothers and sisters we have been duped into destroying ourselves. Even though we make up 12 percent of the population, we supply 33 percent of the abortion industry’s business. We have fallen prey to the Margaret Sangers of the world.”

Owens stated, “In the three days of this march, more African-Americans will be murdered by abortion than were lynched from 1882-1968. It’s time to stop the genocide.”

