This day in WND history: Celine Dion says let Katrina bandits loot

Celine Dion: Let Katrina bandits loot

Sept. 4, 2005: WND reported how international singing star Celine Dion had little problem with the large amount of looting taking place in hurricane-ravaged New Orleans, as she hammered the U.S. government for its perceived slow response to Katrina’s impact.

“You know, some people are stealing and they’re making a big deal out of it,” Dion said,” noting she’d donate $1 million toward relief.

“Oh, they’re stealing 20 pair of jeans or they’re stealing television sets. Who cares? They’re not going to go too far with it. Maybe those people are so poor, some of the people who do that they’re so poor they’ve never touched anything in their lives. Let them touch those things for once.”

Dion, a celebrity from Canada, took a double swipe at U.S. war policy while criticizing the recovery effort.

“How come it’s so easy to send planes in another country to kill everyone in a second, to destroy lives?” she asked.

“I open the television, there’s people still there waiting to be rescued and for me it’s not acceptable. I know there’s reasons for it. I’m sorry to say I’m being rude, but I don’t want to hear those reasons.”

