This day in WND history: Cyber porn scandal hits Commerce Department

Cyber porn scandal hits Commerce Department

Sept. 27, 2000: WND’s then-Washington bureau chief Paul Sperry disclosed that the White House porn scandal – first revealed by WND – had spread to the Commerce Department, where the security official in charge of investigating the private backgrounds of Commerce employees was suspended for downloading and storing pornography on his government computer.

The suspended Commerce official was escorted out of the main building on Aug. 14, after investigators found a “monolithic” stash of porn files on his computer. The scandal was supposed to be kept secret.

Reportedly, a Commerce employee decided to blow the whistle after reading the report of White House cyberporn abuses on WND’s news site.

The pornography on the official’s office computer was described as “monolithic.”

“He had files with names on them, and in those files were certain pictures and graphics that he was maintaining of all these women that he had working for him,” WND’s source added. And he allegedly juxtaposed them with pornographic material he pulled off the Internet of naked women posing in sexual positions and performing sex acts.

