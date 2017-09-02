This day in WND history: Mel Gibson pushed for president

Mel Gibson pushed for president

Sept. 2, 2004: Two months before the 2004 presidential election, WND reported on an Arizona dentist’s Internet write-in campaign to elect actor and director Mel Gibson to the nation’s highest office.

Gibson, at the time, was riding high from “The Patriot,” “Braveheart” and “The Passion of the Christ.”

“It’s not a joke, it’s serious,” said Dr. Bob Hurt, the Phoenix dentist responsible for the website behind the campaign.

“If Arnold Schwarzenegger could carry California, then Mel could carry the U.S. easily,” he told WND.

But that was almost two years before Gibson’s much-reported arrest for drunken driving. For years after that, he probably couldn’t have been elected dog catcher. But Gibson may now be emerging for his second act after his 2016 war movie “Hacksaw Ridge,” which proved to be a big success.

