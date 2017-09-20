This day in WND history: Muslim boy's 'cool clock' is a fraud!

Muslim boy’s ‘cool clock’ is a fraud, expert says

Sept. 20, 2015: Muslim boy Ahmed Mohamed was arrested because his Texas high school believed his suspicious-looking homemade clock – constructed inside a brief case containing wires and a circuit board – was a bomb. The story went viral of Mohamed being handcuffed and arrested. Police defended their actions, and school officials upheld Mohamed’s suspension. Critics of those actions suggest Mohamed was treated unfairly because of bigotry toward Muslims.

President Obama even reacted to the story on Twitter.

“Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It’s what makes America great,” tweeted Obama.

Mohamed also received invitations to meet Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and go to NASA and MIT. Twitter offered him an internship. TV hosts Stephen Colbert and Ellen DenGeneres called him. He spoke with President Obama just weeks after his arrest. Mohamed’s family then announced they were moving to Qatar.

But was the whole invention a sham?

WND reported when the most famous clock in America was determined to be a “fraud,” according to an electronics expert who said Mohamed did not invent anything and simply took a commercial clock out of its manufactured case.

“What this is is a commercial alarm clock, as you would purchase in any department store and use at your bedside,” electrical expert Thomas Talbot explained. “All he did was remove the plastic case from the alarm clock. This is not an invention. This is not something that someone built or even assembled.”

Mohamed later sued the Texas school district and his former principal, claiming they violated his civil rights when they suspended him. But a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in May 2017, stating that the court could not “reasonably infer that any [Irving Independent School District] employee intentionally discriminated against [Mohamed] based on his race or religion.”

