This day in WND history: Planet Earth gets 'Shocked by the Bible'

Planet Earth gets ‘Shocked By the Bible’

Sept. 30, 2008: WND Executive News Editor Joe Kovacs stunned audiences worldwide with the publication of his first book, “Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You’ve Never Been Told.” The book was an instant smash, skyrocketing to No. 1 on Amazon.com.

Kovacs, a Bible-believing Christian championing Bible truth, merely asked people to read the words on the pages of the Bible to find out what was really in God’s Holy Word. When readers did that, they discovered there were not “three wise men” present in Bethlehem to see Jesus the night he was born; that Jesus was actually executed on a Wednesday and rose “three days and three nights” later on a Saturday night, and there were many more than just two of each kind of animal aboard Noah’s Ark (there were actually seven pairs of clean animals).

“My goal is to educate people about the solid truth of Scripture and to stop the spread of erroneous information. I want people to crack open their Bibles and see with their own eyes what’s actually printed on the pages, and what’s not. It’s shocking!”

“Shocked” has since become a worldwide phenomenon, being translated into several foreign languages, and it set the stage for Kovacs’ second book, “The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth About Your Phenomenal Destiny,” which was released in 2012. And in September 2017, Kovacs released his smash-hit follow-up to his first best-seller, “Shocked By the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don’t Want You to Know.”

Dutch ‘marriage’: 1 man, 2 women

Sept. 30, 2005: It’s was a whole new take on “Dutch treat” when Victor de Bruijn, 46, “married” both Bianca, 31, and Mirjam, 35, in the Netherlands’ first three-way civil union.

“I love both Bianca and Mirjam, so I am marrying them both,” said de Bruijn, who previously was married to only Bianca.

The couple met Mirjam Geven two-and-a-half years ago through an Internet chat room, and eight weeks later Mirjam left her husband to live with Victor and Bianca.

After Mirjam’s divorce, the threesome decided to marry.

De Bruijn explained: “A marriage between three persons is not possible in the Netherlands, but a civil union is. We went to the notary in our marriage costume and exchanged rings. We consider this to be just an ordinary marriage.”

