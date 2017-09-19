This day in WND history: 'Saint Bill Clinton' ignites religious rage

‘Saint Bill Clinton’ ignites religious rage

Sept. 19, 2004: While Americans have a wide range of views regarding former President Bill Clinton, a Kentucky artist’s depiction of the former commander in chief as God himself or a Catholic-style saint raised those opinions to passionate levels across the nation.

The portrait, titled “Saint Clinton,” was the creation of Scott Ritcher, a 34-year-old graphic designer who marketed T-shirts, posters, magnets, coffee cups, coasters and even lunchboxes with the picture reminiscent of the “Sacred Heart of Jesus” images.

“It was one of those creative moments where you’re just like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t this be funny,'” Ritcher said. “It’s intended to amuse and entertain people. It’s not intended to offend anybody.”

One critic noted: “Saint Clinton, patron saint of philanderers, weasels, McDonalds and stain removers. His feast day is celebrated only in Arkansas.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!