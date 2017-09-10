This day in WND history: Sept. 11 faces of terror

Sept. 11 faces of terror

Sept. 11, 2001: As the United States became victim of its worst terrorism attack in history, WND was first to report Osama bin Laden was the chief suspect, and that terrorists had slit the throats of two American Airlines flight attendants.

One Pentagon anti-terror official blamed the Clinton administration for not neutralizing bin Laden earlier.

“Frankly, they just let guys like bin Laden grow in strength to the point where they felt they could pull off things like they pulled off today,” he said.

Regarding the flight attendants, one senior American Airlines employee, who worked at Logan Airport in Boston and said goodbye to the crew at the gate around 7:30 a.m. told WND: “That was just horrific to all of us when we heard about it at about 8:15 … We were, like, ‘Oh my God, these poor girls are trying to save their captain and their plane.'”

