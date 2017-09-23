This day in WND history: The tragic story of Jesse Dirkhising

The tragic story of Jesse Dirkhising

Sept. 23, 2002: WND wrote about the tragic murder of 13-year-old Jesse Dirkhising before anyone else in the national press.

On the third anniversary of his brutal death at the hands of two homosexual men who drugged the boy, raped him repeatedly and killed him by asphyxiation, WND shed new light on factors that led to the tragedy.

Even though the case had received a flurry of publicity after first being brought to the attention of the nation in WND, the number of articles written paled in comparison to those written about the murder of Matthew Shepherd – an adult homosexual brutally murdered in Wyoming by heterosexuals. In fact, a Nexis search showed a disparity in story counts of 18-1.

It’s a heart-wrenching story, a graphic story and one not suitable for children.

