This day in WND history: Vince Foster's real plans on day of death

Vince Foster’s real plans on day of death

Sept. 13, 2000: In “Foster planned date with wife,” WND reported for the first time that, according to previously unreviewed files on the computer hard drive of a deceased White House attorney, Vincent Foster and his wife had plans for the night of July 20, 1993 – the day he was found dead.

“One of the files referred to an engagement to go out that evening with his wife,” said former White House computer expert and whistleblower Sheryl Hall.

The discovery lent credence to complaints of a botched investigation, as former Special Counsel Robert Fiske never seized nor even tried to seize Foster’s computer as evidence after the Clinton aide died unexpectedly.

Foster handled the first couple’s Whitewater tax returns just before he died, calling it a “can of worms.” Top aides for both Clintons frantically searched his office the night he died. One took an armful of file folders to the then-first lady’s office, a uniformed Secret Service agent testified.

