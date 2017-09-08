This day in WND history: Why Bill Clinton never said he was sorry

Why Bill Clinton never said he was sorry

Sept. 8, 1998: In the weeks following Bill Clinton’s televised address to the nation after giving historic testimony to the grand jury investigating the Monica Lewinsky affair, America was still waiting to here the simple words, “I’m sorry,” but White House sources told WND no apology was coming – thanks to a group of legal eagles headed up by Hillary.

“Hillary has taken total control and no one moves without her say so,” the source explained in 1998. Her group insisted Clinton must never directly apologize or say he’s sorry for the Lewinsky affair. Political advisers argued he must apologize to end the criticism from the press.

“He’s trying to sound like he’s sorry to quiet the critics, but he’s not sorry, won’t say he’s sorry, and the critics can see right through it,” explained the source who added that tension among the White House staff was “so thick you can cut it with a knife.”

“He’s protecting himself from all sides,” said the source when asked if Clinton was guarding his words to avoid contempt charges in the Jones case, which had been dismissed and was being appealed at the time.

