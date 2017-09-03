This day in WND history: WND Books rocking world for 15 years

WND Books rocking world for 15 years

Sept. 3, 2002: Fifteen years ago, WorldNetDaily.com rocked the media world when it became the first Internet company to launch its own book-publishing division, WND Books.

The imprint has sparked a long list of New York Times best-sellers, including two No. 1 titles, and is still going strong with blockbusters.

The saga of WND Books began in 2002 with Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris’ book about the court war that erupted over the contested 2000 presidential election, “Center of the Storm.”

By 2007, as it celebrated its fifth anniversary, the book-publishing arm of WND.com, the Internet’s largest independent news site, had published a string of influential titles. These included one pulling the plug on a government cover-up of North American merger plans, Jerome Corsi’s “The Late Great USA,” which made the New York Times best-seller list.

Reaching the No. 1 position have been the second release from WND Books, Michael Savage’s “The Savage Nation,” as well as the radio talk show host’s “The Enemy Within.”

Other big hits include “The Marketing of Evil,” “Disinformation,” “Muslim Mafia,” “The Islamic Antichrist,” “See Something, Say Nothing,” “The Jefferson Lies,” “Blood Moons,” “Stop the Presses!” “The Third Terrorist,” “Spiritual Warfare,” “Shooting Back” and “Stealth Invasion. See some of the newest and hottest releases at WND Books.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!