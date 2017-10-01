This day in WND history: World's 'No. 1 website' goes for-profit

World’s ‘No. 1 website’ goes for-profit

Oct. 1, 1999: Beginning 18-years-ago today, WorldNetDaily.com officially became a for-profit corporation, completing its transition from being an operation of the non-profit Western Journalism Center.

“We believe WorldNetDaily.com could only truly reach its potential as one of the leading news providers on the Internet and in other media through this process,” explained Farah, the founder of both the Western Journalism Center and WND. “That could not happen while WND was operating as part of a non-profit entity and in the tax-exempt, charitable realm.”

The most immediate and visible change on the website resulting from the corporate reorganization was a new WorldNetDaily.com storefront.

“There will be many other exciting innovations coming to readers of WorldNetDaily.com in the weeks and months ahead,” Farah promised at the time.

Make that decades ahead.

