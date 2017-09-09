This is where Hurricane Irma is right now

(Time) Hurricane Irma has been inching closer and closer to the continental United States before its expected landfall in Florida.

Irma is now about 160 miles southeast of the Florida Keys, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center as of 1 p.m. E.T. Its now about 75 miles east of Varadero, Cuba.

The hurricane was over Cuba from early Saturday morning to the early afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. At 1:50 a.m. E.T., the NHC’s Atlantic Operations Twitter said that Irma went over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba as a Category 5 hurricane. Around 7:30 a.m., the account said that the hurricane was “hitting hard” on the northern coast of Cuba.