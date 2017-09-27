Tim Allen: 'Nothing more dangerous than a likable conservative'

(TVLINE) — In a new interview, Tim Allen is speaking out against ABC’s decision to cancel Last Man Standing after six seasons, and the failed deal to revive the family comedy on cable network CMT.

“It’s hard,” Allen says during a sit-down on Norm Macdonald Live. “I have no idea why [ABC] did what they did.” But that doesn’t stop him from suggesting that the decision came down to his conservative politics.

“I always wanted Last Man Standing to be like [All in the Family],” he says. “Archie Bunker pushed boundaries, but Carroll O’Connor was not that guy at all. [Mike Baxter was] a version of that guy. But there’s nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative.”