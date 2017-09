(FOX NEWS) Not even Monday Night Football is safe from the Trump vs. NFL feud.

After the Dallas Cowboys — including owner Jerry Jones — kneeled before the national anthem ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals, President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday blasting the demonstration and declaring there is “great anger” in the stands over these spectacles.

“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger,” the president tweeted.