(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — The Emmy Awards were less than 10 minutes into Sunday’s show before host Stephen Colbert gave President Trump a shout-out.

After an opening dance number titled “Everything Is Better on TV” — which included the line, “Turn on every channel except the news” — the Emmys host applauded the TV industry’s booming year and plethora of shows.

“There’s no way anyone could watch that much TV, other than the president,” said Colbert during his monologue. He added with a wave, “Hello sir, thank you for joining us. Looking forward to the tweets!”