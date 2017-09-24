Trump doubles down on NFL players who kneel for anthem

(London Daily Mail) President Donald Trump continued his Twitter war with the National Football League on Saturday, this time taking aim at Commissioner Roger Goodell for permitting players to protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

‘Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country,’ the president tweeted. ‘Tell them to stand!’

Earlier on Saturday, Trump doubled down on his criticism of NFL players who refuse to stand during the national anthem, despite fierce backlash from the league and players.

‘If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the national anthem,’ he said on Twitter Saturday afternoon.