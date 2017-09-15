Trump fans burn Make America Great Again hats in protest

(Indy100) Donald Trump’s core fan base is experiencing something of a difficult week.

The crowds Mr Trump famously energised on the campaign trail with calls of ‘lock her up’ and ‘build the wall’ have, for the most part, vehemently defended their president in the face of sexism scandals, Russia scandals and accusations of nepotism.

Recent developments involving the scrapping of the Obama era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA though, appear to be the last straw for some Trump hard liners.

Up until this point, Trump’s rallying call on the subject of immigration has been that of an isolationist one – close American borders to a variety of countries, build a wall on the southern border and deport ‘illegals’ who commit crimes.