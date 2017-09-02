Trump greeted warmly by storm victims at Houston relief center

(Reuters) President Donald Trump visited a relief center in Houston on Saturday to meet with victims of Harvey, the catastrophic storm that triggered severe flooding in Texas and presented his young administration with its most challenging domestic crisis.

Trump earlier landed at Ellington Field military base in Houston after a flight from Washington, dressed in a black rain jacket with no tie.

On his second visit to the devastated state this week, the president was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, who wore a baseball cap emblazoned with the word “Texas,” green khaki trousers and walking shoes.

The visit gave the president an opportunity to show a warm and empathetic side to victims of the worst storm to hit Texas in 50 years. Some have criticized him for staying clear of the disaster zone during a visit on Tuesday, when he said he did not want to hamper rescue efforts.