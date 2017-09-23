Trump: 'I might have made a mistake' endorsing Luther Strange

(Breitbart) President Donald Trump admitted to Alabama voters Friday that he might have made a mistake by endorsing appointed Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in the Republican primary.

“We have to be loyal in life,” Trump said. “There is something called loyalty, and I might have made a mistake and I’ll be honest, I might have made a mistake.”

Trump appeared in Alabama for a campaign rally for Strange, despite polling showing him still lagging behind his primary challenger conservative Judge Roy Moore.

Trump predicted that if Strange lost, his political opponents and the media would cite it as a big loss for Trump, but that he wanted to repay the appointed senator for his loyal support in the Senate.