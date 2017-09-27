Trump: New $50 million White House fence too costly

(MEDIAITE) — President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana this afternoon to deliver a speech detailing the GOP’s new tax reform framework, which includes lots of tax cuts but not much detail on how they’ll be paid for. During his address, the president took some time to complain about the cost of a new fence around the White House. And he tried to cut a deal with a business owner in attendance to take a whole lot less to build the fence.

Taking time to acknowledge fence and deck construction company owner John Gannon, Trump went off on a tangent about the pricetag he was given for a replacement fence on the White House grounds.

“They want to build a new fence,” he noted. “And I figured, you know, I’m pretty good at construction, I figured, I don’t know, maybe a million, maybe a million and a half.”