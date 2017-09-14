Trump promises not to tie DACA legislation to border wall funding

(The Hill) President Trump told lawmakers Wednesday that Republicans will move quickly to shelter hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers” facing an uncertain future after the president gutted a program granting legal rights to those same immigrants.

He also promised he would not seek to link funding for his proposed border wall to legislative action on the program.

Trump last week rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA), giving Congress a six-month deadline to come up with a legislative solution. But in a White House meeting with centrist lawmakers from both parties, the president said he doesn’t want to wait that long, according to one of the participants.