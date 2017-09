(DAILY CALLER) President Donald Trump is backing a new push by Senate Republicans to repeal Obamacare and attacked Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul Wednesday for not supporting the effort.

The Graham-Cassidy Bill, named for senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, would end the Obamacare individual and employer mandates and would shift the law’s Medicaid expansion program into block grants for states. Sen. Paul says he doesn’t support this as it “isn’t a repeal. This is keeping Obamacare and redistributing the proceeds.”