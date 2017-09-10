Trump: Stop feds' dangerous deportation dumping

(CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER) — Most Americans would be outraged if they read of a country that forcibly deported longtime residents to dangerous areas where they are easy prey for drug gangs and extortionists.

Well, that country is America in 2017.

Interviews with recent deportees from Painesville by The Plain Dealer’s Michael Sangiacomo and Alfredo Corchado of the Dallas Morning News expose a deeply flawed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement practice of dumping deportees in dangerous Mexican cities — and refusing to tell their loved ones in the United States where they are.

That’s sickening. The Trump administration must rein in these practices now.

Yes, there are broader problems with U.S. immigration policy. Our editorial board long has called for comprehensive reforms – underscored by this week’s Trump administration decision leaving so-called Dreamers, innocent of personal wrongdoing in their parents’ wrongful border crossings, in limbo. Maybe, finally, Congress will act.

But fixing ICE’s dangerous deportation practices doesn’t need congressional action. ICE can — and must — correct these practices now.