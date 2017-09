(Washington Examiner) President Trump again tok aim at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Saturday afternoon after accusing her of being a bad leader.

“Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor. Doing everything we can to help great people of PR!” Trump tweeted.

President Trump again tok aim at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Saturday afternoon after accusing her of being a bad leader.

“Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor. Doing everything we can to help great people of PR!” Trump tweeted.