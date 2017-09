(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) NEW YORK — President Trump lent his campaign slogan to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, telling reporters outside his inaugural U.N. meeting that he would soon “make the United Nations great.”

“The United Nations has tremendous potential and we’ll see how it works out,” Trump said after hosting a gathering of more than 100 countries aimed at discussing U.N. reform. “I think the main message is ‘make the United Nations great.’ Not again, ‘make the United Nations great.’ Such tremendous potential, and I think we’ll be able to do this.”