Trump warns: NFL will 'go to hell'

(DAILY MAIL) — Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday that the National Football League will ‘go to hell’ if they don’t listen to his demand for a ban on protests during pre-game playing of the National Anthem.

That pronouncement followed a stinging rebuke of the league Tuesday night during a Republican Party fundraising dinner in New York, where he blasted NFL executives for picking and choosing what kind of social-awareness campaigns are allowed on the field.

‘They have a rule, you can’t dance in the end zone, you can’t wear pink socks – one guy’s mother had breast cancer and they wouldn’t let him – you can’t do anything,’ he carped, according to a report in Politico.