Truth suppression

“Darkness is simply an absence of light, evil is simply an absence of good.”

– High school student Albert Einstein’s answer to a liberal teacher of his class

Lies are truth in the absence of the real truth. Liberalism today is dominant because it has taken over the dissemination of information and completely suppressed real proven truth. That proof is suppressed completely is easily proven, especially with the Internet of today. But by whom? Education primarily and the press secondarily.

Liberalism as defined today – and its masses indoctrination tool for domination, National Socialism and Secular Humanism – is accepted universally today even though it destroyed country after country and in its various forms (communism, Nazism, etc.) killed over 300 million. It is responsible for inestimable destruction in the last century alone since its invention in the 19th century, yet is being universally sold again today.

All of this is easily proven. The facts are there but totally suppressed by the above two institutions and protected by 98 percent of today’s liberal government workers who feel it their job to perpetuate that suppression.

As an example, racism is the present accusation du jour by those who absolutely believe in the proven BS of evolution and secularism. Do you know what the alternate title of the Evolution Manifest written by Darwin is? “The evolution of favored RACES in the struggle for life”! In other words, it was the base justification for racism in the first place. Look it up, unless, of course, like the leaders of liberalism today, you really do not want it known!

David Cook