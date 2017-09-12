TSA agent touches passenger's crotch 8 times

(WEEKLY STANDARD) Earlier this year, the LA Times reported: “TSA quietly launches new ‘enhanced’ pat-down procedure.” The Times noted that TSA would not describe precisely how the new procedure is different from the old one: “TSA officials declined to detail the new universal procedure or the previous pat-down tactics, but the industry is bracing for passenger unhappiness about more invasive searches.”

For those curious about what the “enhanced” pat-down involves, I had a first-hand experience (no pun intended) Sunday evening September 10 in the Kansas City airport. (This is going exactly where you think it’s going, so feel free to stop reading right now.)