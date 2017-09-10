UC Berkeley to set 6-building perimeter around Shapiro event

(Daily Californian) UC Berkeley administration released a list Thursday detailing all security measures being arranged for conservative speaker Ben Shapiro’s scheduled event Sept. 14, including a police perimeter spanning six buildings.

Starting at 4 p.m., UCPD will create a closed perimeter around Zellerbach Hall, where Shapiro will speak, as well as Cesar Chavez Student Center, the Alumni House, MLK Jr Student Union, Sproul Hall and Eshleman Hall, according to a campuswide email sent by Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos. At 5:30 p.m., only those with a ticket for Shapiro’s event will be allowed through the perimeter, and event attendees will be required to present a photo ID in person to get their tickets.