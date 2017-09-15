Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

An eager salesman was trying to have a country storekeeper carry his product, and finally tried to bribe the fellow with a bottle of champagne.

“Oh, my conscience wouldn’t let me take such a gift,” the owner protested.

“What if I sell it to you for a dime?” asked the salesman.

“In that case,” replied the man, “I’ll take two.”

