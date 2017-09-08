United Methodist pastor runs pro-abortion group

(LifeNews) The Rev. Millie Horning Peters is pushing back as the United Methodist Church backs away from its pro-abortion past.

The Kentucky United Methodist preacher believes religious leaders should be more involved in promoting abortions and helping women get them, not less.

In an interview with Yes Magazine, Peters described how she has been fighting against efforts in her home state to protect moms and babies from abortion and encouraging other clergy to get involved, too.

“We’re seriously looking at the moral agency of women and what we can do—whether it’s a letter, a petition, [or] a bill,” Peters said. “We’ve got the power as individuals who are out for justice. We might as well get started with it.”