USAF chaplain: Christians 'serve Satan' if tolerating other faiths

(AIR FORCE TIMES) — An Air Force chaplain has posted a blog saying Christian service members who support religious liberty serve the Constitution “and not Christ.“

Capt. Sonny Hernandez, an Air Force Reserve chaplain for the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, ministers to thousands of men and women serving in the Air Force. He contends that Christians serving in the military “serve Satan” if they support other service member’s rights to practice their own faiths.

In a blog published on BarbWire.com, Hernandez wrote: “Counterfeit Christians in the armed forces will appeal to the Constitution, and not Christ, and they have no local church home — which means they have no accountability for their souls.