Useless United Nations

The theme chosen for this year’s International Day of Peace is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All.” The Bible says, “When they shall say ‘Peace and safety,’ sudden destruction comes on them. …” (1Thessalonians 5:3)

The United Nations is notorious for saying one thing and doing another. This was seen in Rwanda where people had a false sense of security because of so many U.N. vehicles on the streets – if you spit, you would hit one.

The massacre of nearly a million Tutsis was made to look political. They were labeled communists, but they were Protestants. The Vatican was behind it. The U.N. and U.S. were told to stand down and let local government handle it. The U.N. and the Clinton administration cooperated and did nothing.

Seventy years of empty speeches and bad policy has the world in a mess. U.N. funding should be abolished.

Richard Ruhling