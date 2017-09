(United Press International) The government of Vanuatu is trying to evacuate all residents on the island of Ambae as a volcanic eruption appears imminent.

The evacuation of more than 11,000 of the island dwellers will likely require a “Dunkirk-style operation,” one local journalist told Radio New Zealand, referencing the World War II evacuation of allied forces from France aided by British civilians.

“We’re going to have to mobilize a lot of civilian marine craft in order to accommodate that large number of people in such a short period of time,” journalist Dan McGarry said.