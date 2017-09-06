Washington National Cathedral to remove windows of Confederate generals

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) The Washington National Cathedral will remove two stained glass windows featuring Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, the church said Wednesday, joining a growing list of cities and institutions that have removed statues of Confederate figures in the wake of last month’s violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The National Cathedral said the Cathedral Chapter, its governing body, voted Tuesday to immediately take the windows down. Scaffolding was erected Wednesday morning as crews began the process of removing the stained glass windows, according to the Washington Post.