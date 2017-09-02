Wasserman-Schultz hangs with lobbyist who threatened Assange's life

WASHINGTON – Onetime Democratic Party leader Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose political career has been on a downward spiral ever since Wikileaks’ Julian Assange last year exposed DNC emails online, apparently jumped off a figurative cliff this week – consorting with a lobbyist who publicly threatened Assange with death.

The Florida congresswoman was photographed this week at a meeting with Miami Democratic lobbyist Evan Ross, who made international headlines after he offered to kill the Wikileaks founder and whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Ross, who served as the Miami Democratic Party’s district chairman from 2011-2012 and as president of the Miami-Dade Young Democrats, went on a Twitter rant on July 30 about Assange and Snowden.

“He exposed classified American secrets that endangered lives.” Ross wrote at the time. “He and his buddy Edward Snowden both deserve to meet their maker. I’d be happy to pull the trigger on both of those too.”

Snowden gained international notoriety in 2013 after leaking classified National Security Agency documents to WikiLeaks, which revealed the agency’s plan to spy on average Americans. Snowden was ultimately charged with theft of government property and two counts of violating the Espionage Act. He then fled the United States and sought asylum in Russia.

Assange began publishing a trove of emails from the Democratic National Committee in July 2016 amid the presidential race.

The emails revealed high ranking DNC officials collaborated with Hillary Clinton’s campaign aides to sabotage Bernie Sanders’ candidacy during the Democratic primary and prompted Wasserman Schultz to resign from the post as chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

The emails also revealed that high-ranking officials of the DNC and the Clinton team used racist, anti-gay and sexist slurs when referring to constituents, and allegedly were engaged in bizarre occult rituals.

Assange quickly responded to Ross’s threat to murder him by screenshotting Ross’ tweets and blasting the Democratic operative as a “#tolerantliberal.”

Dozens of his 250,000 followers trashed Ross for making the comments, but he refused to back down.

“I believe strongly in the right to free speech, but I won’t be bullied into trading my patriotism for political correctness by Julian Assange or his army of Twitter trolls,” Ross wrote in an email to the Miami New Times.

Ross then locked his Twitter account and accused the Assange of waging a “bullying” campaign against him.

Wasserman Schultz’ appearance with Ross prompted social media to point out the former DNC chair’s brazen corruptness.

A Florida resident posted images and videos of Ross and Wasserman Schultz on Twitter.

BACKGROUND: Evan Ross, Florida Democrat Youth Chair, threatened to murder Julian Assange. Now he hugs DWS. Threat? https://t.co/BSklhu6sVF — Eric Dondero R. (@DonderolibtR) September 1, 2017

Whoa! Sunshine State News floats Debbie Wasserman Schultz hug Evan Ross a veiled threat to those investigating her? https://t.co/BSklhu6sVF — Eric Dondero R. (@DonderolibtR) September 1, 2017

“They were obviously consorting, and it made me feel uncomfortable,” an attendee of the meeting told Sunshine State News.

“That (Wasserman) Schultz would appear personally with Ross, who had openly stated his willingness to kill WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who has never been charged with a crime, fuels claims by those who view the Democratic Party establishment as hopelessly corrupt …” Elizabeth Vos of Disobedient Media wrote about Ross’ appearance with Wasserman Schulz.

“This is not the most alarming piece of Debbie Wasserman Schultz news we’ve ever reported, it does establish a convergent pattern of computer-centric issues in the Democratic congresswoman’s life that gets stranger each week. Which she apparently is happy to parade in public,” Nancy Smith of Sunshine State news wrote.

“Imran Awan, Evan Ross — who says they’re dangerous company? Either she’s bold and admirable or clumsy and politically reckless. Time will tell,” Smith added. “You would think getting caught in her hacked emails showing a preference for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential primary would have been enough to humble the then-chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.”

Numerous scandals involving Wasserman Schultz have been largely ignored by the mainstream media.

In February, a congressional Pakistani-American IT staffer Awan was barred from accessing the House’s computer system, after he was accused of stealing equipment from members’ offices without their knowledge and committing illegal, violations on the House IT network.

Capitol Police put Awan under investigation in March, prompting House Democrats who employed him for his IT services to fire him.

Nonetheless, Wasserman Schultz’s refused to fire Awan, insisting that he was entitled to due process and that she was concerned that Awan was the target of “Islamaphobic” witch hunt.

Awan remained on Wasserman Schultz’s congressional staff payroll until July 26, the day after he was arrested on bank fraud charges at the Dulles Airport gate while attempting to flee the country to Pakistan.

Following his arrest, Awan was indicted on one count of bank fraud charges.

According to the indictment, Awan and his wife, Hina Alvi, obtained two home equity lines of credit in the amounts of $165,000 and $120,000 from the Congressional Federal Credit Union (CFCU). The couple allegedly made false statements that the properties were their primary residences, when they were renting them out.

The couple then allegedly transferred $283,000 of those funds to two unnamed individuals in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

On Aug. 17, Imran Awan and Alvi were indicted in Washington, D.C., on four counts of bank fraud and unlawful monetary transactions.

Federal authorities are investigating whether sensitive data was stolen from congressional offices by Awan and sold to Pakistani or Russian intelligence, knowledgeable sources say.

Wasserman Schultz stood by her decision to keep her information technology aide on the payroll long after other members of Congress fired him when they learned he was under investigation.

Wasserman Schultz was also named personally in a DNC fraud lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, with the presiding judge in the case citing jurisdictional issues.

Plaintiff’s attorneys Elizabeth and Jared Beck filed a motion in court on June 1 claiming they received a voice-modulated phone call from a number matching Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ office.

“We get this call about two weeks ago. I don’t know who it was; they were using a voice changing technology,” Beck told WND. “The person who answered the call couldn’t even tell if the person was a man or a woman. They were trying to find out information about the lawsuit. This number came up. I took a screenshot of it. I filed it in court. If you Google the number, the number is to defendant Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s local Aventura office.”