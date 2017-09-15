Weapons arrests at Berkeley prior to Ben Shapiro speech

(Fox News) At least three people with weapons were arrested around the campus of The University of California, Berkeley, on Thursday night ahead of a much-anticipated speech from conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

“Our mission is to safeguard our community while facilitating the peaceful expression of free speech,” the police tweeted. “For those who commit crimes, we will be making arrests. We will work with the community to identify, investigate and prosecute suspects.”

City and campus officials anticipated protests against Shapiro, a former Breitbart editor, and prepared for possible violence with a variety of new strategies and tightened security. It was not immediately clear whether the people arrested Thursday were protesters.