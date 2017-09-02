Wells Fargo uncovers up to 1.4 million more fake accounts

(CNN/Money) Wells Fargo has uncovered up to 1.4 million more fake accounts after digging deeper into the bank’s broken sales culture.

The findings show that Wells Fargo’s problems are worse than the bank previously admitted to when the scandal began almost a year ago.

Wells Fargo (WFC) now says it has found a total of up to 3.5 million potentially fake bank and credit card accounts, up from its earlier tally of approximately 2.1 million. In other words, there are two-thirds more fake accounts than previously realized.

The additional fake accounts were discovered by a previously announced analysis that went back to January 2009 and that further reviewed the original May 2011 to mid-2015 period.